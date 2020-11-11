Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day 2020

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    Sit down with the 88th Readiness Division Command Historian Ward Zischke as he discusses how the 339th Infantry, AKA the Polar Bears, earned their name and helped bring an end to World War 1.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 11:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772488
    VIRIN: 201111-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_108058562
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

    Veterans Day
    WWI
    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    World War 1
    WW1
    88th Readiness Division

