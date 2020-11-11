201111-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 11, 2020) A special video message from Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, in honor of Veterans Day. November 11th is set aside each year to honor the actions of our gallant and unbreakable American veterans, and also to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedoms. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 09:48
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772483
|VIRIN:
|201111-N-ST310-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058554
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Veterans Day 2020, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
