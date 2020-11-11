Veterans Day 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201111-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 11, 2020) A special video message from Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, in honor of Veterans Day. November 11th is set aside each year to honor the actions of our gallant and unbreakable American veterans, and also to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedoms. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)