    Veterans Day 2020

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    201111-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 11, 2020) A special video message from Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, in honor of Veterans Day. November 11th is set aside each year to honor the actions of our gallant and unbreakable American veterans, and also to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedoms. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 09:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 772483
    VIRIN: 201111-N-ST310-001
    Filename: DOD_108058554
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day 2020, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy

    Veterans Day

