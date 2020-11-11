Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st CAB Veterans Day

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    11.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Veterans Day video from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 09:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772481
    VIRIN: 201111-A-PJ019-805
    Filename: DOD_108058552
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st CAB Veterans Day, by SSG Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veteran's Day

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Screaming Eagles
    Wings of Destiny

