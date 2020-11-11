Col. Michael P. Wagner and Command Sgt. Maj. Christoper R. Kohunsky, coand team for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division send a Veterans Day greeting. (U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 09:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772479
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-CE061-655
|Filename:
|DOD_108058541
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2ABCT Veterans Day Greeting, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT