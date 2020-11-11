Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    229th Army Band 2020 Veterans Day Performance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PIKESVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thaddeus Harrington 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    229th Army Band 2020 Veterans Day Performance

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 08:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772478
    VIRIN: 201111-A-CY398-473
    Filename: DOD_108058540
    Length: 00:08:36
    Location: PIKESVILLE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 229th Army Band 2020 Veterans Day Performance, by SFC Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    performance
    veterans day
    music
    band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT