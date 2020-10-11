Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2D MIG Raise American Flag on Marine Corps Birthday

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Megan Roses 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 2D Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group raise the American flag on Camp Lejeune, Nov. 10, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 07:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772476
    VIRIN: 201110-M-JH926-001
    Filename: DOD_108058525
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2D MIG Raise American Flag on Marine Corps Birthday, by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    II MEF Information Group
    2d MIG
    2d Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group

