U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, air refueled U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Nov. 4, 2020.
(U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772474
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-KA253-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058523
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 50th EARS Refuels U.S. F-16C Fighting Falcons, by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT