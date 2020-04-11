Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th EARS Refuels U.S. F-16C Fighting Falcons

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    11.04.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, air refueled U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Nov. 4, 2020.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772474
    VIRIN: 201104-F-KA253-7001
    Filename: DOD_108058523
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    379th AEW
    1CTCS
    USAFCENT
    USAF
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    50th EARS

