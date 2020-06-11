A shout-out to the veterans and their families from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division. The Commander and Command Sergeant Major of the Spartan Brigade thank their paratroopers amd their families.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 09:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772473
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-DU810-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058522
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy Veterans day!, by SGT Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT