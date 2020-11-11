Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Forward delivers Veteran's Day message

    POZNAN, POLAND

    11.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division Forward deliver a Veteran's Day message from Poznan, Poland.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 05:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772472
    VIRIN: 201111-A-BH298-113
    PIN: 1033
    Filename: DOD_108058519
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Forward delivers Veteran's Day message, by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    First Team
    Live the Legend
    1CD FWD

