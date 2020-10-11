Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword redefines Air, Missile Defense

    JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    SAGAMIHARA, Japan – The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade deployed units to various locations throughout Japan to validate its ability to expeditiously reallocate defensive resources and create a first-time regionally integrated, layered Air Defense network with joint and bilateral partners during Keen Sword 2021 from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5.

    KS21 is a biennial, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-directed, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-scheduled, and U.S. Pacific Fleet-sponsored field training exercise involving more than 9,000 U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel in and around Japan.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 05:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772471
    VIRIN: 201110-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108058516
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JP

    This work, Keen Sword redefines Air, Missile Defense, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    ADA
    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    NAF Atsugi
    PACOM
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    U.S. Army Japan
    Keen Sword
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    U.S. Forces Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    AMD
    5th Air Force
    U.S. Japan Alliance
    Fight Tonight
    IAMD
    U.S-Japan Partnership
    Indo-Pacific Region
    610th Air Control Flight
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Col. Matthew W. Dalton
    Sgt. Maj. George S. Rupprecht
    KS 21
    Keen Sword 21

