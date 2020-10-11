Keen Sword redefines Air, Missile Defense

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772471" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SAGAMIHARA, Japan – The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade deployed units to various locations throughout Japan to validate its ability to expeditiously reallocate defensive resources and create a first-time regionally integrated, layered Air Defense network with joint and bilateral partners during Keen Sword 2021 from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5.



KS21 is a biennial, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-directed, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-scheduled, and U.S. Pacific Fleet-sponsored field training exercise involving more than 9,000 U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel in and around Japan.