Keen Sword redefines Air, Missile Defense

SAGAMIHARA, Japan – The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade deployed units to various locations throughout Japan to validate its ability to expeditiously reallocate defensive resources and create a first-time regionally integrated, layered Air Defense network with joint and bilateral partners during Keen Sword 2021 from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5.
KS21 is a biennial, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-directed, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-scheduled, and U.S. Pacific Fleet-sponsored field training exercise involving more than 9,000 U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel in and around Japan.
