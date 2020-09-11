Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of Live-Fire exercise in Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    11.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    B-roll of Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division fires rounds during a live-fire exercise in Kuwait, November 9, 2020. 2ABCT is deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield to support regional partners and sustain stability in the region. (U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 02:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772469
    VIRIN: 201109-A-CE061-832
    Filename: DOD_108058497
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of Live-Fire exercise in Kuwait, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    Field Artillery
    1AD
    OSS
    TF Spartan
    4-27 FA
    2ABCT

