Veterans Day message from SWD Commander, Brig. Gen. Christopher Beck and Mrs. Sally Beck

BG BECK: Team, on Wednesday, November 11, we celebrate Veterans Day and recognize all who have served, and continue to serve, our nation with honor and distinction.



MRS BECK: For nearly a century, we have celebrated Veterans Day on the anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting along the Western Front in World War I. In 1938, Congress made Veterans Day an official holiday.



BG BECK: Each year, we set this day aside across the country to celebrate and pay tribute to America’s Veterans, many of whom work in SWD, for their devotion, patriotism, selfless service and sacrifice on behalf of us all.



MRS BECK: Regardless of the military branch our Veterans have served – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard – this day belongs to them. Generations of patriots have dedicated themselves to the defense of our country make us stronger and more resilient as a nation.



MRS BECK: Our nation’s Veterans throughout our history kept us free, returned home and continued to serve our nation in a multitude of ways. Today, we say thanks to them all.



BG BECK: Today we also want to say thank you to all of you who work on USACE projects that support our Nation’s Veterans. We continue to partner with and support the Veterans Administration through an Interagency agreement where USACE serves Design and Construction Agent for engineering services, which include construction of new Mega Medical Facilities, additions, renovations and expansion of hospitals, clinics and cemeteries for the Veterans Administrations. As I am sure you know, the VA’s mission to take care of Veterans and their families. The work we do with the VA across SWD is impactful to our Veterans.



MRS BECK: This Veterans Day, please take a moment and thank a veteran that you know for their service and answering the call to duty for our Nation.



BG BECK: On behalf of the Southwestern Division I thank each and every veteran continuing to serve our country as a USACE employee, and all veterans for their service and dedication to America. Thank you.