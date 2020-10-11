Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Retired Colonel Joe Panza

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Retired Colonel Joe Panza talks about his time in the service and the great people serving next to him.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 22:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772460
    VIRIN: 201110-F-NC309-429
    Filename: DOD_108058405
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Colonel Joe Panza, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT