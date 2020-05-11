Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington - Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Bianka Lathan and Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington, G-3 sergeant major, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, shares why she chose to serve and continues to serve in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nahjier Williams and Bianka Gavin-Lathan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 21:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772453
    VIRIN: 201105-O-ZS229-617
    Filename: DOD_108058356
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington - Why I Serve, by Bianka Lathan and SSG Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    veteran

    service

    Veterans Day

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    serve

    Veterans

    Army

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    First Team
    Army veteran
    Why I Serve
    Army Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT