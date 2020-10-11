Capt. William Stroud, commander, Company A, 58th Transportation Battalion shares a holiday message with veterans.
|11.10.2020
|11.10.2020 17:13
|Greetings
|772417
|201110-O-JT284-150
|DOD_108057928
|00:00:27
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|1
|1
|0
This work, Capt. William Stroud shares a Veterans Day message with veterans, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
