Caitlin Gale, 33rd Fighter Wing historian, shares the 33rd Fighter Wing’s aviation history November 6, 2020 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. November is National Aviation History Month, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the contributions and achievements in the development of aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 16:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772407
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-FG548-1001
|PIN:
|548004
|Filename:
|DOD_108057852
|Length:
|00:05:06
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Remembering the past, look into the future, by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT