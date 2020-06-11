Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering the past, look into the future

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Caitlin Gale, 33rd Fighter Wing historian, shares the 33rd Fighter Wing’s aviation history November 6, 2020 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. November is National Aviation History Month, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the contributions and achievements in the development of aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772407
    VIRIN: 201106-F-FG548-1001
    PIN: 548004
    Filename: DOD_108057852
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    f-15
    f-35
    nomads
    f-4
    history
    aviation
    khobar towers
    33rd fighter wing

