    Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division execute Operation Panther Storm.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Spc. Hunter Garcia 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct air assault exercises during Exercise Panther Storm II at Fort Bragg, N.C., November 6, 2020. Panther Storm is an exercise that provides Paratroopers the opportunity to train in nighttime joint forcible entry operations and follow on combat training. (US Army video by Spc. Hunter Garcia)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772405
    VIRIN: 201106-A-NG416-001
    Filename: DOD_108057827
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    paratroopers
    Fort Bragg
    artillery
    boom
    panther storm 2

