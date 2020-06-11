Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division execute Operation Panther Storm.

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct air assault exercises during Exercise Panther Storm II at Fort Bragg, N.C., November 6, 2020. Panther Storm is an exercise that provides Paratroopers the opportunity to train in nighttime joint forcible entry operations and follow on combat training. (US Army video by Spc. Hunter Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772405
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-NG416-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108057827
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
