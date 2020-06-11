Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division execute Operation Panther Storm.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772405" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct air assault exercises during Exercise Panther Storm II at Fort Bragg, N.C., November 6, 2020. Panther Storm is an exercise that provides Paratroopers the opportunity to train in nighttime joint forcible entry operations and follow on combat training. (US Army video by Spc. Hunter Garcia)