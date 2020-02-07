Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-22 Raptor

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The F-22 Raptor is one of the hottest planes in the U.S. Air Force's inventory. With speed, stealth, and incredible maneuverability, this aircraft is a central part of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's mission set. Learn what it takes to keep this bird going and how dozens of Air Force career fields make it happen - from the 3rd Operations Support Squadron who maintain the airfield and flight equipment, to the fuelers and weapons loaders who keep it fed, and the maintainers who ensure airworthiness, this video lets you see all the moving parts.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772403
    VIRIN: 200702-F-SO696-003
    Filename: DOD_108057706
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

