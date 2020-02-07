The F-22 Raptor is one of the hottest planes in the U.S. Air Force's inventory. With speed, stealth, and incredible maneuverability, this aircraft is a central part of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's mission set. Learn what it takes to keep this bird going and how dozens of Air Force career fields make it happen - from the 3rd Operations Support Squadron who maintain the airfield and flight equipment, to the fuelers and weapons loaders who keep it fed, and the maintainers who ensure airworthiness, this video lets you see all the moving parts.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772403
|VIRIN:
|200702-F-SO696-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108057706
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
