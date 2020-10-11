Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disability Evaluation System Process Overview

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Overview of the Disability Evaluation System for commanders, first sergeants, and supervisors explaining the DES process to include specific information concerning:
    - Purpose of the DES
    - Phases and the general timeline for the process
    - Service member appeal rights
    - Commander and first sergeant responsibilities
    - Additional DES Resources

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772392
    VIRIN: 201110-F-OR487-002
    PIN: 201110
    Filename: DOD_108057633
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disability Evaluation System Process Overview, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DES
    IDES
    Disability Process

