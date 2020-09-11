Task Force Illini Medical Operations

LVIV, Ukraine - Soldiers of Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard, deployed to Lviv, Ukraine in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission receive top-notch medical care while abroad, Army Corporal Shaylin Quaid reports.
