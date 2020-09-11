Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Illini Medical Operations

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    11.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    LVIV, Ukraine - Soldiers of Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard, deployed to Lviv, Ukraine in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission receive top-notch medical care while abroad, Army Corporal Shaylin Quaid reports.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772377
    VIRIN: 201109-Z-PT335-0001
    Filename: DOD_108057451
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: LVIV, UA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini Medical Operations, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

