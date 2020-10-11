Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stars and Stripes Podcast - National Museum of the United States Army opening

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Mr. Paul Morando, museum chief of exhibits, and Sgt. James Akinola, Soldier of the Year, talk to Stars and Stripes Podcast, in Washington, D.C., about the National Museum of the United States Army scheduled to open on Veterans Day 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 13:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772368
    Filename: DOD_108057313
    Length: 00:26:56
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    National Museum of the United States Army
    Paul Morando
    James Akinola
    Stars and Stripes Podcast

