Stars and Stripes Podcast - National Museum of the United States Army opening

Mr. Paul Morando, museum chief of exhibits, and Sgt. James Akinola, Soldier of the Year, talk to Stars and Stripes Podcast, in Washington, D.C., about the National Museum of the United States Army scheduled to open on Veterans Day 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 13:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|772368
|Filename:
|DOD_108057313
|Length:
|00:26:56
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
