Headquarters & Service Battalion, Headquarters Marine Corps, Henderson Hall, 245th Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

The Commanding Officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion, Headquarters Marine Corps, Henderson Hall hosts a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the 245th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 10:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772339
|Filename:
|DOD_108056715
|Length:
|00:27:08
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
