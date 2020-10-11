Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters & Service Battalion, Headquarters Marine Corps, Henderson Hall, 245th Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    The Commanding Officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion, Headquarters Marine Corps, Henderson Hall hosts a cake cutting ceremony to commemorate the 245th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772339
    Filename: DOD_108056715
    Length: 00:27:08
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

