Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Kirtland honors Veteran's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. David Miller, 377th Air Base Wing Commander, gives a Veterans Day message on October 16, 2020 at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 10:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772338
    VIRIN: 201110-F-AR051-213
    Filename: DOD_108056714
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kirtland honors Veteran's Day, by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veterans day
    Team Kirtland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT