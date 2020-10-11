Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowerment in Transition Interviews USVCC

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Empowerment in Transition interviews Larry Miller with the United States Veterans Chamber of Commerce. He provides valuable information about the upcoming Virtual Career & Education Fair on Dec. 9-10, 2020.

