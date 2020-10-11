Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Commander's Veterans Day Message

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by John Ciccarelli 

    U.S. Southern Command

    The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Navy Adm. Craig Faller, thanks Veterans and families for their service. (Video by John Ciccarelli, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 10:09
    Category: Greetings
    Location: US
    Hometown: DORAL, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Commander's Veterans Day Message, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    SOUTHCOM
    Craig Faller

