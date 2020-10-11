The commander of U.S. Southern Command, Navy Adm. Craig Faller, thanks Veterans and families for their service. (Video by John Ciccarelli, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 10:09
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772331
|VIRIN:
|201110-D-YR030-320
|Filename:
|DOD_108056662
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|DORAL, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SOUTHCOM Commander's Veterans Day Message, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT