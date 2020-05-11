Col. Michael P. Wagner and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Kohunsky, the command team for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division address their formation during the opening ceremony of TORCH Week while deployed in the Task Force Spartan area of responsibility,November 5, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772327
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-CE061-460
|Filename:
|DOD_108056620
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TORCH Week Opening Ceremony, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
