    TORCH Week Opening Ceremony

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    11.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Col. Michael P. Wagner and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher R. Kohunsky, the command team for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division address their formation during the opening ceremony of TORCH Week while deployed in the Task Force Spartan area of responsibility,November 5, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 09:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772327
    VIRIN: 201105-A-CE061-460
    Filename: DOD_108056620
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, TORCH Week Opening Ceremony, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    TORCH Week 2020

