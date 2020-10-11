Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SECNAV U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    201109-N-IN448-002
    WASHINGTON (Nov. 10, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite delivers a birthday message to the United States Marine Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 08:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772310
    VIRIN: 201109-N-IN448-002
    Filename: DOD_108056386
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Birthday
    SECNAV
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Braithwaite
    Kenneth Braithwaite
    SECNAV77

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT