    1-3 Attack Battalion, Change of Responsibility

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    11.06.2020

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    1-3 Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviaton Brigade, Soldiers and Family gathering the Change of Responsibility Ceremony from CSM Jose A. Rodriguez to CSM Robert N. Christensen. The ceremony took place at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 6, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772307
    VIRIN: 201106-A-WP262-1001
    Filename: DOD_108056336
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-3 Attack Battalion, Change of Responsibility, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

