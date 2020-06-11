1-3 Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviaton Brigade, Soldiers and Family gathering the Change of Responsibility Ceremony from CSM Jose A. Rodriguez to CSM Robert N. Christensen. The ceremony took place at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Nov. 6, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Georgios Moumoulidis)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772307
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-WP262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108056336
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-3 Attack Battalion, Change of Responsibility, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT