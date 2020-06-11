Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know Your Mil – BM2 Durell Graham

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    11.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Craig Jensen and Petty Officer 3rd Class Danilo Reynoso

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Boatswain's Mate Second Class Durell Graham runs his own podcast. A hobby he picked up while stationed at Guantanamo Bay. Get to know what BM2 Graham likes about being a podcast host.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 07:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772296
    VIRIN: 201106-N-VO895-0001
    Filename: DOD_108056284
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Know Your Mil – BM2 Durell Graham, by SGT Craig Jensen and PO3 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KnowYourMil

