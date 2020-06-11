Boatswain's Mate Second Class Durell Graham runs his own podcast. A hobby he picked up while stationed at Guantanamo Bay. Get to know what BM2 Graham likes about being a podcast host.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 07:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772296
|VIRIN:
|201106-N-VO895-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108056284
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Know Your Mil – BM2 Durell Graham, by SGT Craig Jensen and PO3 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT