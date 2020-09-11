2nd Marine Logistics Group 245th Birthday Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Forrest Poole, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, center, Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones, left, and Command Master Chief Richard Jackson deliver a birthday message to the Marines of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. The Marines of 2nd MLG are in Fort Drum, New York to participate in Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez)