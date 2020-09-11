Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group 245th Birthday Message

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Forrest Poole, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, center, Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones, left, and Command Master Chief Richard Jackson deliver a birthday message to the Marines of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. The Marines of 2nd MLG are in Fort Drum, New York to participate in Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 23:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772285
    VIRIN: 201109-M-QY799-1001
    Filename: DOD_108056103
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    245th Birthday
    MEFEX 21.1

