    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) New Years Eve Shout Out

    ARABIAN GULF

    11.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Merritt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors onboard the USS Nimitz give a New Years Eve Shout Out.

    ARABIAN GULF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) New Years Eve Shout Out, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

