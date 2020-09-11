Sailors onboard the USS Nimitz give a New Years Eve Shout Out.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 22:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772281
|VIRIN:
|201110-N-OT328-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108056084
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) New Years Eve Shout Out, by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT