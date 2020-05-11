SMA Veterans Day Remarks 2020

Sgt. Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston delivers remarks for Veterans Day 2020. This video is intended to be used as part of a community Veterans Day program at schools, public gatherings, and events. Please contact SFC Will Reinier (william.h.reinier2.mil@mail.mil) if you have any questions.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 22:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|772277
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-XU584-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108056053
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
