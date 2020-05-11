Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Veterans Day Remarks 2020

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Sgt. Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston delivers remarks for Veterans Day 2020. This video is intended to be used as part of a community Veterans Day program at schools, public gatherings, and events. Please contact SFC Will Reinier (william.h.reinier2.mil@mail.mil) if you have any questions.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 22:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772277
    VIRIN: 201105-A-XU584-001
    Filename: DOD_108056053
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    remarks
    SMA
    Grinston

