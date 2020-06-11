Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ready Now

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Sky Warriors participated in the Tropic Tempest mobility exercise to demonstrate the wing’s No. 1 priority, Ready Now.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 21:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772272
    VIRIN: 201106-F-FU432-526
    Filename: DOD_108056037
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Decontamination
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    exercise
    readiness
    15th wing
    Hickam Field
    MXG
    MX
    Tropic Tempest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT