JOTC Green Mile

25th Infantry Division Soldiers conduct the Jungle Operations Course Green Mile Physical Endurance Course at Schofield Barracks East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, as part of the requirement to graduate JOTC. The Green Mile is conducted during week three as part of the final requirements in order to build comraderie and a sense of accomplishment among troops. (U.S. Army video by SGT. Valencia McNeal/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)