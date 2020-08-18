25th Infantry Division Soldiers conduct the Jungle Operations Course Green Mile Physical Endurance Course at Schofield Barracks East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, as part of the requirement to graduate JOTC. The Green Mile is conducted during week three as part of the final requirements in order to build comraderie and a sense of accomplishment among troops. (U.S. Army video by SGT. Valencia McNeal/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 20:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772270
|VIRIN:
|200818-A-ZW807-719
|Filename:
|DOD_108056035
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JOTC Green Mile, by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
