    JOTC Green Mile

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Valencia McNeal 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    25th Infantry Division Soldiers conduct the Jungle Operations Course Green Mile Physical Endurance Course at Schofield Barracks East Range Training Complex, Hawaii, as part of the requirement to graduate JOTC. The Green Mile is conducted during week three as part of the final requirements in order to build comraderie and a sense of accomplishment among troops. (U.S. Army video by SGT. Valencia McNeal/ 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 20:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772270
    VIRIN: 200818-A-ZW807-719
    Filename: DOD_108056035
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC Green Mile, by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    The Green Mile
    JOTC
    U.S. Army-Pacific
    IndoPacom

