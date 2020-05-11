Career Counselor of the Year Competition 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772264" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

25th Infantry Division Soldiers compete in the 2020 Career Counselor of the Year Competition on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, November 5, 2020. This competition was held to see who is the best career counselor in the 25th Infantry Division for 2020. Winners will go on to compete at the Department of the Army early next year. (U.S. Army Video by SGT. Valencia McNeal/28th Public Affairs Detachment)