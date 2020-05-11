25th Infantry Division Soldiers compete in the 2020 Career Counselor of the Year Competition on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, November 5, 2020. This competition was held to see who is the best career counselor in the 25th Infantry Division for 2020. Winners will go on to compete at the Department of the Army early next year. (U.S. Army Video by SGT. Valencia McNeal/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|11.05.2020
|11.09.2020 19:57
|Package
|772264
|201105-A-ZW807-444
|DOD_108055997
|00:01:18
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|1
|1
|0
This work, Career Counselor of the Year Competition 2020, by SGT Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
