    Career Counselor of the Year Competition 2020

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Valencia McNeal 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    25th Infantry Division Soldiers compete in the 2020 Career Counselor of the Year Competition on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, November 5, 2020. This competition was held to see who is the best career counselor in the 25th Infantry Division for 2020. Winners will go on to compete at the Department of the Army early next year. (U.S. Army Video by SGT. Valencia McNeal/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 19:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772264
    VIRIN: 201105-A-ZW807-444
    Filename: DOD_108055997
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    reenlistment
    Career Counselor of the Year
    Retention
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army-Pacific

