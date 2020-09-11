Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRoll - I MEF Marines Celebrate Corps' 245th Birthday with Traditional Cake Cutting Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force celebrate the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday with a traditional cake cutting ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 9, 2020. The tradition dates back generations and involves the passing of cake from the commanding officer to the oldest and youngest Marines, which symbolizes the passing of tradition and history from one generation to the next. This year’s ceremony abided by COVID-19 mitigation measures and was largely scaled down. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Garrett Kiger)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772263
    VIRIN: 201109-M-NI401-0001
    Filename: DOD_108055972
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    ceremony
    birthday
    cutting
    cake
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    245th Birthday

