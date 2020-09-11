BRoll - I MEF Marines Celebrate Corps' 245th Birthday with Traditional Cake Cutting Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force celebrate the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday with a traditional cake cutting ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 9, 2020. The tradition dates back generations and involves the passing of cake from the commanding officer to the oldest and youngest Marines, which symbolizes the passing of tradition and history from one generation to the next. This year’s ceremony abided by COVID-19 mitigation measures and was largely scaled down. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Garrett Kiger)