Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force celebrate the Marine Corps’ 245th birthday with a traditional cake cutting ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Nov. 9, 2020. The tradition dates back generations and involves the passing of cake from the commanding officer to the oldest and youngest Marines, which symbolizes the passing of tradition and history from one generation to the next. This year’s ceremony abided by COVID-19 mitigation measures and was largely scaled down. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 20:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772263
|VIRIN:
|201109-M-NI401-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108055972
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BRoll - I MEF Marines Celebrate Corps' 245th Birthday with Traditional Cake Cutting Ceremony, by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT