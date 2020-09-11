Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSTRATCOM Curtis E. LeMay Building Launch

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Jon Poindexter 

    Defense.gov         

    USSTRATCOM celebrates the launch of the Curtis E. LeMay Building, it's new state of the art Command and Control Facility.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 20:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772262
    VIRIN: 201109-O-XT831-304
    Filename: DOD_108055953
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, USSTRATCOM Curtis E. LeMay Building Launch, by Jon Poindexter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-2
    B-52
    USSTRATCOM
    USMC
    Deterrence
    B-2 Stealth Bomber
    B-52 Stratofortress
    USN
    Marines
    US Army
    US Navy
    USAF
    USA
    Strategic Command
    Curtis E. LeMay

