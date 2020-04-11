Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Forward Area Refueling Point Operations Quick Clip

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron performed Forward Area Refueling Point Operations as part of Buashwhacker 20-07.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 18:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772256
    VIRIN: 201104-F-NP794-597
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108055739
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward Area Refueling Point Operations Quick Clip, by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DM
    DMAFB
    multi-capable airmen
    Bushwhacker 20-07

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT