Marine Raiders Celebrate Corps’ 245th Birthday

Marine Forces Special Operations Command celebrated the 245th Marine Corps Birthday a little differently than in years past by running a collective 245 miles and coming together for a traditional cake-cutting ceremony, Nov. 6, 2020 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC. COVID-19 restrictions have changed the way Marines across the globe are celebrating the Corps’ 245th birthday. The annual galas, held to commemorate the founding of Marine Corps, have been scaled back to ensure the health of the force while ensuring the most meaningful aspects of the festivities remain untouched. Lt. Gen. George W. Smith, Deputy Commandant, Plans, Policies and Operations, was the guest of honor at the event held outside of the MARSOC headquarters.
