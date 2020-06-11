Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Raiders Celebrate Corps’ 245th Birthday

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Cpl. Ethan Green 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    Marine Forces Special Operations Command celebrated the 245th Marine Corps Birthday a little differently than in years past by running a collective 245 miles and coming together for a traditional cake-cutting ceremony, Nov. 6, 2020 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC. COVID-19 restrictions have changed the way Marines across the globe are celebrating the Corps’ 245th birthday. The annual galas, held to commemorate the founding of Marine Corps, have been scaled back to ensure the health of the force while ensuring the most meaningful aspects of the festivities remain untouched. Lt. Gen. George W. Smith, Deputy Commandant, Plans, Policies and Operations, was the guest of honor at the event held outside of the MARSOC headquarters.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772253
    VIRIN: 201106-M-XU129-027
    Filename: DOD_108055690
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    MARSOC
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Marine Raiders
    Marine Forces Special Operations Command
    USMC245
    Marine Corps 245th Birthday

