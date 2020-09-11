Arizona National Guard service members prepared boxes of groceries for area residents Nov. 9, 2020 at a local food bank in Gilbert, Ariz. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772246
|VIRIN:
|201109-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108055496
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|GILBERT, AZ, US
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to serve the community, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
