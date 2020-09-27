Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marksmen Across Kansas Test Their Skills at the Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match

    SALINA, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Safford 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    The Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Championship Match, or TAG Match, is an annual training opportunity for Kansas National Guardsman to test and improve their marksmanship skills and weapons systems in a battle-focused competition. It was hosted this year at the Kansas Regional Training Center in Salina, Kansas, Sept. 25-27, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772229
    VIRIN: 200927-A-GS387-501
    PIN: 8727
    Filename: DOD_108055252
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: SALINA, KS, US 

    TAGS

    Kansas Air National Guard
    Kansas Army National Guard
    TAG Match

