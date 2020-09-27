Marksmen Across Kansas Test Their Skills at the Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Match

The Adjutant General’s Combat Marksmanship Championship Match, or TAG Match, is an annual training opportunity for Kansas National Guardsman to test and improve their marksmanship skills and weapons systems in a battle-focused competition. It was hosted this year at the Kansas Regional Training Center in Salina, Kansas, Sept. 25-27, 2020.
