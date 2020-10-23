Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds make stop at Dobbins for Rome Airshow

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    The Thunderbirds team made a stop at Dobbins Air Reserve base for an airshow in Rome, Ga. While at Dobbins the team hosted a media event for local affiliates where they were able to speak with pilots and maintainers prior to the event. U.S. Air force Video/Master Sgt. Michael McGhee

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772226
    VIRIN: 201106-F-NV270-001
    Filename: DOD_108055196
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    F-16
    Georgia
    Thunderbirds
    Air Force
    Dobbins ARB
    Rome Airshow

