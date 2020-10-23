The Thunderbirds team made a stop at Dobbins Air Reserve base for an airshow in Rome, Ga. While at Dobbins the team hosted a media event for local affiliates where they were able to speak with pilots and maintainers prior to the event. U.S. Air force Video/Master Sgt. Michael McGhee
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772226
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-NV270-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108055196
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds make stop at Dobbins for Rome Airshow, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT