The Recovering Airman Mentorship Program (RAMP) sat down to talk to Kevin James and Chris Jachimiec on the role mentoring plays in a wounded warrior's recovery.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 14:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|772221
|VIRIN:
|201109-F-OR487-003
|PIN:
|201109
|Filename:
|DOD_108055082
|Length:
|00:47:25
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAMP Mentor-Mentoree Pairing-James and Jachimiec, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT