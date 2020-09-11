Voices of World War II - Gerald Pederson

World War II veteran Gerald Pederson was there when the Japanese surrendered on the USS Missouri (BB-63), ending the war in the Pacific.
Video by Air Force Tech Sgt. Neal Uranga
