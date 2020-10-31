Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines conduct NEO training event

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    201031-M-PQ459-2001 MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Oct. 31, 2020) – U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 15 and Combat Engineer Platoon, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a noncombatant evacuation operation training event. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are currently at-sea training events in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines conduct NEO training event, by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat engineers
    15th MEU
    Marines
    NEO
    CLB 15
    MKIARG15MEU

