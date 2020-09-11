Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMP Mentor-Mentoree Pairing

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Recovering Airman Mentorship Program (RAMP) talks to Lance Chillenwater and Ian Campbell about their relationship as mentor and mentoree.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 14:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772215
    VIRIN: 201109-F-OR487-001
    PIN: 201109
    Filename: DOD_108055034
    Length: 00:55:49
    Location: TX, US

    This work, RAMP Mentor-Mentoree Pairing, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mentor
    RAMP
    Campbell
    Recovering Airman Mentorship Program
    Lance Chillenwater
    Ian Campbell
    Chillenwater

