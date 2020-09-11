Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The National Anthem Presented by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    The National Anthem Presented by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772212
    VIRIN: 201109-M-MO981-1001
    Filename: DOD_108055025
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The National Anthem Presented by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Star Spangled Banner
    3rdMAW
    USSMidway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT