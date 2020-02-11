Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bushwhacher 20-07 Kick off B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert 

    355th Wing

    Bushwhacher 20-07 kicked off monday morning. The purpose of this exercise is the build multi-capable Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 13:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772210
    VIRIN: 201102-F-NP794-801
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108054978
    Length: 00:08:51
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bushwhacher 20-07 Kick off B-Roll, by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DM
    DMAFB
    multi-capable airmen
    Bushwhacker 20-07

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT