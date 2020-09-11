Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Malmstrom Sponsorship Series - MDG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Malmstrom's medical group discusses what makes their sponsorship program a success for their incoming personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 772203
    VIRIN: 201109-F-JB127-763
    Filename: DOD_108054914
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malmstrom Sponsorship Series - MDG, by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Missile
    Montana
    Deterrence
    ICBM
    People
    Air Force
    USAF
    Defense
    Readiness
    Mission
    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    Malmstrom AFB
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Strategic
    AFGSC
    341st Missile Wing
    341st MW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT