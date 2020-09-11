Malmstrom's medical group discusses what makes their sponsorship program a success for their incoming personnel.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 15:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|772203
|VIRIN:
|201109-F-JB127-763
|Filename:
|DOD_108054914
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
This work, Malmstrom Sponsorship Series - MDG, by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
