    Coast Guard Station Ft. Lauderdale conducts shoreline assessments

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Station Fort Lauderdale crews conducts a shoreline assessment, Nov. 9, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Port assessments are conducted prior to opening a port to ensure mariner safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Fort Lauderdale)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 13:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772197
    VIRIN: 201109-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108054890
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US 

    sector miami
    station Fort Lauderdale
    port assessment
    uscgstorm2020
    uscgeta
    tropical storm eta

