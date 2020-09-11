A Station Fort Lauderdale crews conducts a shoreline assessment, Nov. 9, 2020, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Port assessments are conducted prior to opening a port to ensure mariner safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Fort Lauderdale)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 13:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772197
|VIRIN:
|201109-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108054890
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Station Ft. Lauderdale conducts shoreline assessments, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT